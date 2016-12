"I have this recurring dream all the time. I see him in New York. I see him walking down the street. And I pull him aside into a doorway. And I ask him, ‘Why? Why would you be an informant? Why would you do that? Something you've always preached against?' And then, that's when I snap his neck."

That's John "Red" Shea, five years ago, describing what he'd do if he ever happened to bump into his former boss and mentor, Whitey Bulger, on the street.